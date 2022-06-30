Microsoft releases version 2206 (Build 15330.20196) for Microsoft 365 Apps

Microsoft launched version 2206 of Microsoft 365 Apps yesterday which delivers several updates to Excel and PowerPoint as well as fixes for Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Word, and one that applies to the whole Office suite. The updates are available on the Current Channel of Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise, Microsoft 365 Apps for business, and subscription versions of the desktop apps for Project and Visio. When you have updated, you should be on build 15330.20196.

The new feature updates in version 2206 are as follows:

Excel Copy data from the status bar: Quickly copy information from aggregations like "Sum," "Average," and "Count" from the status bar. See details in blog post.

Find your data faster: The AutoFilter function is now noticeably faster! These improvements were achieved by reducing memory usage and optimizing the calls made by the filter’s comparison algorithm. The optimizations are especially noticeable on low-end devices that have less memory or slower CPU-memory throughput. Learn more.

Speeding up Formula Entry: Excel has sped up entering a formula in a cell noticeably by reducing memory usage, making more efficient use of allocated memory, and optimizing redrawing. These optimizations are more noticeable on devices with slower Memory or slower CPU-Memory throughput as well as for larger cell ranges. PowerPoint Text Anchored Comments: As part of PowerPoint's modern comments, customers will now have the ability to anchor comments to specific ranges of text.

Meanwhile, these are the issues that have been resolved:

Excel We fixed an issue where shared workbooks in .xls format may improperly merge changes.

We fixed an issue where an AMSI scan would cause the app to close unexpectedly.

We fixed an issue that caused Excel to close unexpectedly when showing live preview of a chart. Outlook We fixed an issue that prevented the Room Finder from loading in the GCC-High environment.

We fixed an issue where users were not able to add room mailboxes to the calendar. PowerPoint We fixed an issue where changing the sensitivity label on a document while coauthoring with others might lose the picked sensitivity label.

We fixed an issue where mandatory sensitivity labeling was not required for save-as when using browse to a location. Word We fixed an issue where nested fields in headers display incorrectly while scrolling. Office Suite We fixed an issue where we attempt font downloads in cases they are known and expected to stop working during downloading, which results in unnecessary resources being used.

If you want to check to see whether you have the latest version of Microsoft 365 Apps, open one of the apps such as Word and create a new document. Go to File > Account > Product Information > Update Options > Update Now. You can then close the “You’re up to date!” window when updates have been checked for and installed. For more information on updating, check out this help page.