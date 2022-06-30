Edge Dev 105.0.1300.0 brings several improvements and fixes

Microsoft has released another weekly update for Edge in the Dev channel. Version 105.0.1300.0 is now available on desktop platforms and Android with several improvements and bugfixes.

What is new in Edge Dev 105.0.1300.0

Added features: Added a button in the PDF toolbar to share documents.

Added new policies by improving trending searches in Microsoft Edge . Improved reliability: Improved efficiency mode strings and its feature settings.

Improved efficiency mode strings and its feature settings. Improved the phrasing in the sleeping tabs policy to be clearer when it is off/on.

Improved keyboard UX on Android.

Improved the Print dialog’s Options announcements for screen readers.

Improved Android to remove the mask of the entire article after starting Read aloud and now use assorted color schemes for highlights under different themes .

Improved trending searches in Microsoft Edge . Changed behavior: Fixed an animation error on the mobile sync settings page .

Fixed an issue when clicking on the search box above top sites on mobile.

According to the release schedule, Edge 105 will be available in the Stable channel on the week of September 1, 2022. You can download Microsoft Edge Dev for Windows, macOS, and Linux from the official website, plus the browser is available on Android from the Google Play Store.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently announced several new features for collections in Edge. Also, the company has started rolling out the WebView2 Runtime to Windows 10 consumers to make life easier for developers.