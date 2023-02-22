Microsoft releases Visual Studio 2022 17.5 with new features and improvements

After releasing three preview versions, Microsoft has now released the final version of its Visual Studio 2022 17.5. The new additions and improvements in the company's popular development tools are extensive, and you can check them all out on Microsoft's blog post.

One of the highlights in the new version is something called All-in-One Search. Microsoft says that when enabled, it will allow developers to quickly find any files, types, or members. To use it, however, you will have to go through this procedure: Tools > Manage Preview Features > “New Visual Studio Search experience. You will also need to restart Visual Studio afterwards.

Another new feature is Intent-Based Suggestions. Similar to how some email clients or messaging apps offer suggestions for your next word, this new feature offers in-line suggestions for new code based on your recent changes.

The new Visual Studio 2022 update also has improvements in the tool's text visualizer, along with performances improvements in the debugger, an easier way to set up Dev Tunnels, a new native Arm64 Clang toolset, and much more. You can grab the new 17.5 version of the tools at Microsoft's Visual Studio 2022 download site for Windows and Mac PCs.