Microsoft shares requirements for file sharing between Windows 11/10 and Apple iPhones

Back in 2023, Microsoft announced Windows Phone Link support for Apple's iOS. Today, the company is expanding the feature to include file sharing as well. The requirements of the same have been revealed.

The company writes:

Today we are beginning to gradually roll out the ability to seamlessly share files between your iPhone® and Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC when they are connected via Phone Link and the Link to Windows app.

To use this feature, you’ll need to meet the following requirements:

An iPhone® that is running iOS 16 or higher .

. The Link to Windows app on your iPhone ( version 1.24112.73 or higher ).

). Phone Link version 1.24112.89.0 or higher.

or higher. You are registered for the Windows Insider Program.

Setup dialog for Phone Link to enable sharing files between your iPhone and PC.

If you haven’t used your iPhone® with Phone Link before, you’ll be offered file sharing during the Phone Link setup process.

If you already have your iPhone® paired with Phone Link, you can set up file sharing by going to aka.ms/addAccount on your PC.