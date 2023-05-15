Phone Link for iOS is now available to all Windows 11 users

Several weeks ago, Microsoft started rolling out Phone Link for iOS support, allowing those using modern iPhones to befriend them (to some extent) with Windows 11-based computers. As usual, Microsoft took a gradual approach to ensure a smooth experience for all customers and prevent the spread of overlooked bugs. If you have been waiting for the long-anticipated Phone Link for iOS, good news: the update is now available to all Windows 11 customers.

Due to Apple's restrictive policies, Phone Link for iOS is minimal compared to what Android users have. You can make and receive calls (including FaceTime Audio), view notifications, and text people using SMS or iMessage. And although the latter may sound extremely exciting, iMessage for Windows via Phone Link is crippled at best with no support for any kind of media, group chats, voice messages, and other perks of Apple's messenger. Still, even such a limited feature set is better than nothing.

You can pair your iPhone with Phone Link by downloading the latest app version from the Microsoft Store. After that, scan the on-screen QR code and follow the onboarding instructions. Microsoft also has detailed step-by-step instructions you can check out on the official website.