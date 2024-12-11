Windows 11 build 27764 is out with Start menu improvements and more

Microsoft has released a new preview build for Windows Insiders. 27764 is now available in the Canary Channel, offering improvements for the Start menu, Dynamic Lighting, Narrator, and more.

Here is the official changelog:

[Start menu] When right-clicking on apps pinned to the Start menu, jump lists will be shown for apps that have them such as PowerPoint.

Jump lists will now be shown when right-clicking on apps pinned to the Start menu such as PowerPoint that have jump lists. [Dynamic Lighting] When no compatible devices are attached, the Dynamic Lighting settings page will now show a placeholder message and Brightness and Effects controls are disabled.

On the Dynamic Lighting settings page, we have added Forward, Backward, Outward and Inward direction options to the Wave effect, and added the Forward direction option to the Gradient effect. [Input] We are beginning to roll out a change where we now hide the IME toolbar when apps are in full screen mode for those who have the IME toolbar enabled and type in Chinese or Japanese. [Narrator] We have added new functionalities to Narrator scan mode. Skip past links (N’) allows you to navigate to the text after a link. This is most helpful when navigating through long emails, news articles, and wiki pages. Jump to lists (L’) allows you to quickly access a list on a web page or a document. To try these new features, you need to turn on Narrator first (Win key + Ctrl + Enter), then turn scan mode ON by pressing Caps Lock + Spacebar and finally use the new shortcuts – ‘N’ and ‘L’. Please note that scan mode is ‘ON’ by default on most web pages (like news articles, wiki page, etc.). [Speech in Windows] We have improved our speech-to-text and text-to-speech experience on Windows. Users of Narrator, voice access, live captions, live translations, and voice typing might see a message asking them to update their language files manually. The language files will be released separately through Microsoft Store.

Here's what was fixed:

[General] Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to see a bugcheck with error PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA while using their PC starting with Build 27754. [File Explorer] We did some work to help address an issue where File Explorer might hang when browsing a folder with lots of media in it. [Taskbar & System Tray] Fixed an issue on secondary monitors for left aligned taskbar users, where the widgets text in the taskbar might overlap the date and time. [Input] Fixed an issue where if pointer trails were enabled, the mouse cursor may become invisible with a black box behind it. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue where some HDDs were being incorrectly listed as SSD on the Performance page. [Display] Fixed an issue which could result in lag and screen tearing on secondary monitors with full screen windows. [Other] Fixed an underlying issue which could lead to Excel sometimes hanging on launch when opening certain files.

And here are the known bugs:

[General] [ IMPORTANT NOTE FOR COPILOT+ PCs ] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”.

] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”. We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are still experiencing rollbacks (with error code 0xc190010) when attempting to install the latest Canary builds.

We’re working on the fix for an underlying issue causing accent colored window borders to not be not displayed when enabled, shadows around windows not displaying when enabled, and window launching (and other) animations to show even though the setting to show animations is turned off.

You can check out the announcement post here.