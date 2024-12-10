Microsoft replaces web-based Copilot app with a native one for Windows 10 and 11 insiders

Microsoft has an unexpected announcement for Windows Insiders today. The company is now rolling out a new version of the Copilot app for Windows 10 and 11. It replaced the old web-based application with a native version. Besides moving away from PWA, the update introduces a new Quick View similar to what the ChatGPT app on Windows offers. You can even use a new shortcut key to invoke Copilot (Alt + Space).

Here is the announcement:

It’s native: With this update, the previous Copilot progressive web app (PWA) is replaced with a native version. After installing the Copilot app update, when you run Copilot, you will see it appear in your system tray. New quick view: You can access the new quick view for Copilot by using the Alt + Space keyboard shortcut on Windows 10 and 11 PCs. You will be able to move the quick view window and resize it to suit your workflow and you can use Alt + Space to open and close Copilot’s quick view whenever you need. To flip back to the main Copilot app window, just press the icon at the top left corner of the quick view window. PCs with the dedicated Copilot key will open the Copilot app up the main window. Copilot will continue to explore options related to the keyboard shortcuts for the app.

Note that the Alt + Space shortcut is frequently used in other apps, so you might encounter a shortcut conflict with apps like PowerToys Run and more. Microsoft says that Windows will assign the shortcut to whichever app is open first or is running in the background.

Another thing worth adding is that the new Copilot app is rolling out gradually, so it might take a few more days before it reaches your computer with a Windows Insider build (any channel).