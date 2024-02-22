Microsoft is releasing two servicing builds to Dev Channel Insiders with no new features

If you are a member of the Windows Insider Program and get new Windows 11 preview builds under the Dev Channel, you will be getting a new build today. The bad news is that the build is designed as a servicing update and won't have any new additions or bug fixes.

Here's the info from Microsoft's updated blog post for the previous Dev channel update:

We are starting to roll out two servicing updates to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Both these updates do not include anything new and are designed to test our servicing pipeline for Windows 11, version 24H2. Most Insiders in the Dev Channel will receive Cumulative Update Build 26058.1300 (KB5036082). However, Insiders that have Virtualization Based Security (VBS) turned on will receive Build 26058.1400 (KB5036080) and may not experience a restart upon installing the update. Arm64 devices, even with VBS turned on, will only receive Build 26058.1300 (KB5036082).

If you have a PC that gets Insider updates via the Canary Channel, you are getting a full-fledged update today. The 26063 build update adds Windows 11 support for Wi-Fi 7 hardware. It also disables the previous changes that allowed the Copilot icon to be animated, along with the revamped widgets board, along with a list of bug fixes.

Also, Canary Channel users got another, and fairly big, update earlier this week that adds a number of new functions to the Copilot AI assistant. They included being able to ask Copilot about certain PC functions like, "Ask to toggle battery saver" or "Ask for your IP address" along with new ways to asked to use a PC's accessibility features. It also added Power Automate features that, with the supported plugins, allow Canary users to let Copilot access functions related to the Excel app, along with PDF manipulation and file management.