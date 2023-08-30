Microsoft snuck in a "Copy Video Frame" feature in the latest Edge 116 Stable update

A few days ago, Microsoft released the 116 Stable edition of its Edge web browser. The company announced a couple of new features were being added, including support for Edge for Business, and also a way for users to attach the Edge sidebar to the Windows desktop.

As it turned out, Microsoft decided to add another small but pretty interesting new feature in Edge that was not covered in the official release notes. As noted by a Reddit user this week, it includes a new "Copy Video Frame" option.

Neowin's own Taras Buria actually spotted this menu option a few days ago. He then posted it on his X (formerly Twitter) feed. It was apparently added to the Canary version of Edge earlier.

Now we know what the Copy Video Frame feature actually does. As its name implies, it offers a new and better way to capture screenshots from web-based videos like you might find on YouTube. The nice thing about the feature is that it will actually capture the full resolution of the video frame, even if you are not watching the video as a full-screen option.

Obviously, this makes this perfect for people who want to capture a cool part of a movie or game trailer on YouTube and use it as a wallpaper on their desktop.

By the way, we are not sure what that red square that's next to the Copy Video Frame feature is for. It's possibly a bug that Microsoft has yet to fix.

Microsoft already has plans to add new features for its Edge browser in the near future. It has announced that it will add the AI powered Smart Find feature sometime in September for all Edge users. If you search for a word, the feature will bring up related words and phrases that might help you better find what you are looking for. It will work even if you misspell the word in your search string.