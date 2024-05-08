An auto-complete feature is coming for writing prompts in Copilot for Microsoft 365

Microsoft has revealed some new features it will be adding in the coming months to its Copilot for Microsoft 365 generative AI service. They center around helping people improve the text prompts they type in so they get better results from Copilot.

In a post on the Microsoft blog, the company says it will add auto-complete for typing in text prompts to Copilot. This will be similar to the auto-complete features that are used in Google's Gmail for writing emails and for typing text messages on your smartphone.

Microsoft will also add a related feature, that will rewrite a text prompt in Copilot that you have already written so that it works better with the chatbot.

In addition, a new interface for Copilot for Microsoft 365 is being developed that's called Catch Up. The company stated Catch Up "surfaces personal insights based on your recent activity" and then " provides responsive recommendations"

Microsoft also revealed that company team leaders in Microsoft 365 will be able to "create, publish, and manage prompts in Copilot Lab" that are custom-designed for their specific team's needs.

Microsoft also added that sometime in the future Copilot will be able to ask questions directly to their users so they can, in theory, be even more productive at work.

Speaking of work, the same blog post revealed the results of Microsoft's fourth annual Work Trend Index, a survey of 31,000 workers worldwide. Working with Microsoft's business and hiring social network LinkedIn, the survey says that 75 percent of knowledge workers are now using AI tools,

Microsoft says the survey shows 55 percent of company leaders are "worried about having enough talent to fill open roles this year." According to this report, employees are beefing up their AI skills so they can be hired. The blog post stated:

As of late last year, we’ve seen a 142x increase in LinkedIn members adding AI skills like Copilot and ChatGPT to their profiles and a 160% increase in non-technical professionals using LinkedIn Learning courses to build their AI aptitude.

Microsoft clearly wants all those employees to use those skills in Copilot for Microsoft 365 so that they can sell more licenses for that service.