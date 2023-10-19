Counter-Strike 2 among over 20 new games added to NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming library

The NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming service has added over 20 new titles to its library this week. The biggest new entry is Counter-Strike 2, Valve's revamped tactical shooter game that launched on Steam a few weeks ago.

NVIDIA's blog post states:

Even better: GeForce NOW Ultimate members can take full advantage of NVIDIA Reflex for ultra-low-latency gameplay streaming from the cloud. Rush the objective with the squad on Counter-Strike 2’s remastered maps at up to 240 frames per second — a first for cloud gaming.

The other games being added to the service this week include 11 games accessible with Microsoft's PC Game Pass service.

Wizard With a Gun (New release on Steam, Oct. 17)

Alaskan Road Truckers (New release on Steam, Oct. 18)

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd (New release on Steam, Oct. 18)

AirportSim (New release on Steam, Oct. 19)

Eternal Threads (New release on Epic Games Store, Oct. 19)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (New release on Steam, Oct. 19)

Laika Aged Through Blood (New release on Steam, Oct. 19)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Black Skylands (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Blair Witch (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Dune: Spice Wars (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Everspace 2 (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

EXAPUNKS (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Railway Empire 2 (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Techtonica (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Torchlight III (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (Epic Games Store)

Vampire Survivors (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

NVIDIA recently announced price increases for Canada and much of Europe for plans under the GeForce Now service, effective November 1.