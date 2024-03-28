Microsoft Store gets a dedicated 'What's new' section with changelogs

Windows users have received a new version of the Microsoft Store app. The update makes it easier to check out new features, experimental changes, and other improvements in the latest update.

The "What's new" section in the Microsoft Store is now rolling out to all users, not just Windows Insiders. It was announced by Rudy Huyn, Principal Architect at Microsoft:

Stay up to date with the latest #MicrosoftStore features! Discover "What’s New", now available in the most recent builds! #Windows pic.twitter.com/jak48KJZZ4 — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) March 27, 2024

To get the latest version, open the Microsoft Store, go to the Library section, and click "Check for updates." You will then spot a "What's new" button in the bottom-left corner of the app.

As of right now, the new section features recent changes, including some unannounced features, such as a new UI for unlinking devices:

Experimental - Seamless Device Management: No More Store Exits for Device Limits Hitting the 10-device limit? No Problem! With our new in-store native unlink device dialog, you can easily unlink a device right from the Store, keeping your shopping experience smooth and uninterrupted. Experimental - Microsoft 365 Pages just got better! Now it's easier than ever to explore app features and compare subscription plans. You can compare monthly and annual plans to determine what's best for you, and you can browse the features in various apps included in Microsoft 365. New - Easier installation and launch Now you can install content directly from the Store's Home, Apps, or Gaming pages. Just hover over the product you want and click the Get button. When you initiate a download from the Microsoft Store, we'll send you a notification when your app is installed and ready to use. This can be toggled off in the Store's Settings page.

The new section does not mention app versions, but it is still nice to get a single place for new Microsoft Store features.