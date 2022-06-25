Weekend PC Game Deals: Steam Summer Sale 2022 Edition

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Epic Games Store is back to handing out double freebies in its weekly promotion, and this time it is copies of Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 and A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition that are available.

Car Mechanic Simulator offers randomly generated missions where you repair, paint, tune, and even drive the over 40 cars available, all to build your own "repair empire". Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones board game offers a strategy experience where you attempt to claim the Iron Throne as one of the Great Houses of Westeros such as Stark, Lannister, Baratheon, and others.

Both titles are yours to claim until June 30, and as their replacement, Epic Games Store will begin giveaways for Iratus: Lord of the Dead and Geneforge 1 - Mutagen starting on the same day.

Free Events

Normally, with so many big sales happening, free events take a break. But Ubisoft has readied a brand-new free-to-play session for its long-time-supported tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege. Both the classic plant and defuse and TDM modes are available to play here.

You can try out the complete base game through June 27 across the Ubisoft Connect client as well as the Epic Games Store.

Big Deals

Before we get to our big deals list, know that Humble has brought a bundle for board game fans with the Talisman Complete Collection. Starting with the base game for $1, the next two tiers of the hefty bundle add up to 53 DLC packs in total.

There is a Steam Summer Sale to browse through once again, and most of the deals we have highlighted below are from that massive collection. This is a two-week promotion that will keep all its prices static throughout the event, giving you plenty of time to think about how to lighten your wallet.

Be sure to come back next week for part two of our Big Deals list too:

DRM-free Goodness

Just as everybody else is starting up, the DRM-free GOG store is finishing off its summer sale with a final hurrah. Grab the latest giveaway off its front page, a copy of VirtuaVerse, and find a few highlights from the massive sale below:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs. As always, there's a huge number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as in services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.