Microsoft Teams Meetings to add animated backgrounds in May

Earlier this week Microsoft announced a new feature for Teams in public preview that lets users create a virtual green screen for better backgrounds in video meetings. Now Microsoft has revealed that it is working on adding animated backgrounds for Teams Meetings.

The new feature was added this week to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site. It states:

The dynamic background feature in Teams Meetings allows users to replace their existing background with a dynamic animation for a more immersive virtual environment. It offers various options to enhance meeting experience with creativity and personalization according to their preferences.

The feature is just for desktop and Mac users for now. It will start rolling out for General Availability sometime in May.

Microsoft is also working on a related new feature for companies that sign up for the Teams Rooms Pro license. It states:

Admins can upload up to 3 images specifying which goes to the left or right room display and console. Higher resolution images (minimum of 1280x800 on console and 1920x1080 on displays) in PNG, JPG, JPEG, and BMP formats are supported.

This feature is for Teams and Surface devices only and will start rolling out to Teams Rooms Pro subscribers sometime in June.