Microsoft Teams for the web gets a host of new features

In a blog post, Microsoft has introduced a host of new features for Microsoft Teams for the web. These new capabilities are pretty basic and are already available on Teams desktop clients, nonetheless.

However, Microsoft Teams for the web users will be able to use features like background effects for the first time. Teams for the web now allow users to blur their background or use a Microsoft-provided background during a meeting. This is something Microsoft promised last year, and the software giant has taken almost a year to deliver on its promise.

Microsoft has highlighted another important functionality. Teams web client will now allow users to "view captions coming from a CART provider (real-time captioning) within the Microsoft Teams meeting window instead of a secondary window." Users can enable the CART caption from the meeting options.

Live Captions support is another useful feature that Teams users on the web have been asking for for a long. And Microsoft has finally added it, allowing users to "see who is speaking along with what's being said." Live Captions support is currently available in several spoken languages, including German, Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese, Hindi, and more.

Lastly, Microsoft has introduced Live Transcript support, allowing users to "follow and review conversations alongside the meeting video or audio in real-time." Participants who join late can read the transcript to know what's been discussed earlier in the meeting. It can also be helpful to participants with hearing disabilities or those with different language proficiency levels.

Source and images: Microsoft