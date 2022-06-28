Edge will soon let you collaborate in Collections and add more content

Microsoft has announced several new features coming soon to the Edge browser. The company wants to improve the Collection feature and allow users to store more content and collaborate with other people.

The current version of Microsoft Edge allows creating Collections with various content, such as entire web pages, pins from Pinterest, and sticky notes. Microsoft understands that users want to store more files in their Collections, so future updates will bring the ability to add images and videos using a simple right-click.

Microsoft will also let users work together in future updates, letting them share, collaborate, and brainstorm together using the feature.

Finally, those using Collections in Microsoft Edge should prepare for the influx of recommended content. The software giant will soon start displaying an "inspiration feed" with content related to the things you store in a particular Collection. Unfortunately, there is no information on whether Microsoft will allow users to disable recommended content.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently announced a bunch of "gaming-related" features for its browser too, making Edge "the best browser for gamers."