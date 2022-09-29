Microsoft Teams will soon introduce a new payments feature

In a bid to help businesses of all sizes and add a new dimension to its service, Microsoft Teams will integrate a new payment feature. Its rivals, Zoom and Google Meet, already support payment options through the PayPal system but require a third-party integration.

Although the plan is still in the nascent stages of development, Microsoft believes it will be more useful for businesses that wanted to have an inbuilt option to request payment during a Teams meeting.

A new note on the Microsoft 365 roadmap read:

Grow your business by getting paid for appointments, classes, or events you host on Teams. Once you connect a third-party service to receive payments, you’ll be able to request payment right during a Teams meeting—and have customers pay you in just a few clicks. This feature is supported for businesses registered in the United States and Canada at this time.

The company intends to make the payment process hassle-free and achievable in just a few clicks. As such, any appointments, classes, or events hosted on Microsoft Teams, will likely include a request for payment, sent during the actual meeting itself.

Also, users may need to connect with a third-party service to receive their payment. The new payments system will be rolled out sometime next month, and upon release, should be available for businesses registered in the United States and Canada. It will also be available on all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Source: Microsoft 365 roadmap via TechRadar