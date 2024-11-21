Microsoft Translator Pro is a new speech-to-speech translation app for commercial customers

Microsoft Azure AI services team today announced a new service called Microsoft Translator Pro. As the name suggests, Microsoft Translator Pro is an enterprise-focused translation service that can be used in the workplace. At launch, Microsoft Translator Pro will be available as an iOS app, and users need an iOS device (iOS 15 and above) to use the app.

While there are several popular free translation services, including Microsoft Translator, Microsoft believes that Translator Pro will be well-suited for enterprise scenarios because of its privacy and manageability features. With real-time speech-to-speech translation support, this app will enable seamless communication among people speaking different languages.

Users can view or hear both transcription and translation simultaneously on a single device for efficient conversations. This app can also work without an internet connection. In offline mode, translation is supported only for English, Spanish, Chinese Mandarin, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Russian, and Ukrainian languages.

Enterprise IT Administrators will have full control over the Translator Pro app deployment and usage within the enterprise. They will be able to manage conversation history, audit, and diagnostic logs. They can also disable history or configure automatic exportation of the history to cloud storage.

Privacy is another main focus of this new Translator Pro service. Once the IT admin provides access to this app, users can sign in to the app with their organizational credentials. All conversational data will be stored within an Azure tenant belonging to the enterprise. Neither Microsoft nor any external entities can access this stored data.

Once granted access, the IT admin must set up identities and translator resources within commercial cloud environments. Microsoft also mentioned that the app doesn't support hybrid use across these environments. Interested organizations in the US can sign up to be part of the Translator Pro preview program here.