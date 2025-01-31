Microsoft Translator Pro now generally available on iOS devices

Microsoft has announced the general availability of Microsoft Translator Pro for iOS devices. It's a standalone solution designed for the workplace to remove language barriers. Since November, it was available on Apple's mobile operating as a gated public preview release.

In a demo Microsoft showed off at the preview release, you see two people role playing as a receptionist at a hotel and a customer looking to book a room. The Chinese customer and the American receptionist were able to have a conversation using their native languages even with background noise to make a room booking.

With this general availability release, there are four new features that Microsoft is showing off. The first new feature is a customized phrasebook. If you've ever tried saying a technical term to voice recognition software, it more often than not mucks it up. With the phrasebook, you get quick and efficient translations without as many errors.

Next up, Microsoft has also expanded the availability of Translator Pro. A full list of countries is available but to summarize, the list includes most European countries and some international locations like Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, and the UAE.

The Redmond giant, with the general availability, has also expanded Translator Pro from just the commercial cloud to the US Government cloud too, making it available for more people.

Finally, Microsoft has expanded the number of supported languages when connected to the net, you can find a full list on Microsoft Learn. There is also on-device language support for bigger languages like Mandarin, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish (Mexico).

To onboard the GA version of the app, you can complete the gating form. Upon meeting the criteria, Microsoft will grant your organization access to the paid version of the Microsoft Translator Pro app.