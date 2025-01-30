Microsoft brings DeepSeek R1 to Azure AI Foundry and GitHub

DeepSeek-R1 is a 671B parameter model that performs similarly to OpenAI's GPT-3 model in deep learning capabilities. While conversations around the implications of DeepSeek-R1 are yet to settle down, Microsoft today surprised everyone with the announcement of the DeepSeek-R1 model's availability in Azure AI Foundry and GitHub.

With this availability, Microsoft is claiming that enterprises can now access DeepSeek-R1 from a trusted, scalable, and enterprise-ready platform that guarantees SLAs, security, and responsible AI commitments.

Asha Sharma, Corporate Vice President, AI Platform, wrote the following regarding the DeepSeek-R1 model launch:

"AI reasoning is becoming more accessible at a rapid pace, transforming how developers and enterprises leverage cutting-edge intelligence. As DeepSeek mentions, R1 offers a powerful, cost-efficient model that allows more users to harness state-of-the-art AI capabilities with minimal infrastructure investment."

Customers will be able to access DeepSeek-R1 in the following ways:

On Azure AI Foundry as a serverless endpoint through the model catalog. Developers can visit Azure AI Foundry and select the DeepSeek-R1 model.

On GitHub, DeepSeek-R1 is now available in GitHub Models. GitHub Models allows developers to easily build AI features and products on GitHub. Developers can try out the for free in the playground or via the API.

On Windows, developers will soon be able to use distilled flavors of the DeepSeek-R1 model by locally running on their Copilot+ PCs. Initially, it will be supported on Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series powered Copilot PCs. DeepSeek-R1-Distill-Qwen-1.5B will be available in AI Toolkit initially, followed by the 7B and 14B variants.

Microsoft's strategic move to host DeepSeek-R1 on Azure and GitHub before its competitors underscores its commitment to becoming the go-to platform for cutting-edge AI models. With a vast repository of over 1,800 models, including a growing number of powerful open-source options, Azure is solidifying its position as a leader in the AI market.