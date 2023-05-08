Windows Subsystem for Android gets big update with RAM reallocation, antivirus support, more

Microsoft has released a new Windows Subsystem for Android preview with several significant improvements and new features. Version 2304 brings package verification with anti-virus software support, the ability to reallocate more RAM to Android apps, AppLink support, and various reliability improvements.

What is new in Windows Subsystem for Android Preview version 2304?

Package verification for Android apps : WSA can now scan Android packages using Windows' default anti-virus solution before installing the selected app, ensuring a safe and malware-free experience.

: WSA can now scan Android packages using Windows' default anti-virus solution before installing the selected app, ensuring a safe and malware-free experience. RAM Reallocation : You can give WSA more memory for a snappier experience and better performance. The subsystem allows selecting a specific amount of RAM or entering a custom value.

: You can give WSA more memory for a snappier experience and better performance. The subsystem allows selecting a specific amount of RAM or entering a custom value. Android AppLink Support : Windows 11 will launch one of the installed Android applications when the user clicks a supported link in another program.

: Windows 11 will launch one of the installed Android applications when the user clicks a supported link in another program. General stability and performance improvements.

Linux kernel version 5.15.94.

Windows Subsystem for Android Preview version 2304 is now available to those participating in the preview program. Note that it is separate from the Windows Insider program thing—a guide describing how to sign up for WSA Preview updates is available in the official documentation. Alternatively, you can download the necessary msixbundle from store.rd-adguard.net using product ID 9P3395VX91NR and version 2304.40000.3.0 (via Deskmodder).