Windows 11 Insider Canary build 26217 has general improvements; two fixes for known issues

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program who are signed up to receive updates in the Canary Channel. The build number for this update is 26217.

Based on the release notes, the new Canary Channel build is a pretty minor update, with a number of general, but unnamed, improvements, It also lists fixes for two small issues, along with a couple of known issues. Microsoft also has a reminder message for developers that at the moment the company does not plan to release an SDK for any of its Canary Channel builds. There's no word on when SDKs for Canary builds will be offered again.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. Fixes for known issues [Settings] Fixed an issue where after using the Disable button for a camera under Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Cameras, the Enable button wouldn’t work.

Fixed an issue where the text showing the color filters keyboard shortcut was missing from Settings > Accessibility > Color filters. Known issues [General] [IMPORTANT NOTE] We are investigating reports that some Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels are stuck on Build 26040 or Build 23620. The investigation is ongoing, however if you are impacted by this and really want to get onto the latest build in the Canary or Dev Channel today – you can download the latest ISO here and do a clean install and opt your device back into flighting in the Canary or Dev Channels. [Widgets] The WIN + W keyboard shortcut may not work correctly and open the Widgets board on Build 26212.

