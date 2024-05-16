Popular PlayStation Portable emulator PPSSPP now available on Apple App Store

There has been a surge in the number of retro game emulators in the App Store after Apple relaxed its policies and allowed game emulators in its marketplace.

After the arrival of the iGBA Game Boy emulator (then its removal), the multi-platform emulator Provenance arrived on the App Store, giving users the option to play games from popular consoles such as NES, SNES, Game Boy, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, and even Atari, Sega, and PlayStation on the iPhone.

Then Delta emulator was launched for both iPhone and iPad, and soon, the Gamma emulator brought the PlayStation 1 games to iOS devices with support for Bluetooth and wired controllers. Recently, the RetroArch emulator frontend launched on the App Store which lets you play games from over 50 gaming consoles.

Now the App Store sees the launch of one more emulator, this time the debut of the popular PlayStation Portable emulator, PPSSPP (short for Playstation Portable Simulator Suitable for Playing Portably). The PPSSPP emulator has already been available to users on Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, and finally now for iOS as the only PlayStation Portable gaming emulator.

The PPSSPP emulator offers a great gaming experience and promises to deliver a high-quality gaming experience on iOS, supporting a wide range of PSP game titles. Since no games are pre-loaded with PPSSPP, you need to use your own real PSP games and turn them into ISO or CSO to play them. You can also download free homemade games from the built-in "Homebrew Store."

To use PPSSPP, you need to have an iPhone running iOS 12.0 or later. The app is also compatible with iPad, iPod touch, and Vision Pro. To know how to get games for the PPSSPP emulator on an iOS device, you can check out the dedicated support page.

You can download the PPSSPP app directly from the App Store or head over to the official website to get the emulator for your iOS device.