A typing bug is among the issues fixed in the latest Windows 11 Canary Channel build 25947

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program who are signed up for the Canary Channel updates. The build number for this Canary release is 25947. This is a pretty minor update designed to fix a few bugs that have cropped up in earlier releases.

Here is the change log:

Fixes for known issues Fixed a high hitting ctfmon.exe crash in recent flights, which may have impacted the ability to type for some Insiders.

Fixed a few issues impacting explorer.exe reliability, including fixing an issue which could cause File Explorer to crash when navigating to Gallery.

Fixed an issue which was causing explorer.exe to not work in safe mode.

Did some work to help improve the performance when switching between different pages in Task Manager.

Fixed the issue causing some Insiders to see an unexpected pop up asking you to “Select an app to open this ‘ms-screenclip’ link” after the latest Snipping Tool app update. Known issues Some popular games may not work correctly on the most recent Insider Preview builds in the Canary Channel. Please be sure to submit feedback in Feedback Hub on any issues you see with playing games on these builds.

The blog update also mentions another update that was announced earlier this week, All members of the Insider Program can try out a new version of the Microsoft Store that adds a new section devoted to the company's PC Game Pass services.

New Game Pass page: Explore and subscribe to PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate through our new dedicated page. With the new experience, you can learn about Game Pass benefits, such as exclusive games, deals, free perks, EA Play, and more. It’s also easier to discover, jump in, and play your next favorite game, including Day One games, new games on Game Pass, Bethesda games, and more.

You can check out the complete blog post here.