Microsoft: Upgrade to Windows 11 22H2 if RDR 2 doesn't launch via Rockstar Launcher on 21H2

When Windows 11 version 22H2 first hit, there were plenty of user reports online regarding issues related to gaming on the new feature update. Soon enough, Microsoft had confirmed the problems, and placed upgrade blocks on affected systems. However, the issues were finally resolved by around mid-December when Microsoft pushed the KB5020044 update.

So while Windows 11 21H2 was considered a safe haven, it looks like the roles are reversed now as Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR 2) fails to launch on the original Windows 11 release. The issue is triggered when attempting to launch the title from the Rockstar Games Launcher wherein the game does not open when selecting the "Play" button from the Launcher.

Hence, for now, Microsoft says the only workaround to mitigate the issue for those affected is to upgrade Windows 11 21H2 systems to 22H2. The issues began since the KB5023774 update that was released earlier today.

On the Windows release health dashboard, Microsoft explains:

After installing KB5023774 or later updates, Red Dead Redemption 2 might not open. When attempting to open it from the Rockstar Games Launcher by selecting the "Play" button, it will switch to "Loading", but Red Dead Redemption 2 might not open, and the button will revert to "Play". Workaround: To mitigate this issue, you can upgrade to Windows 11, version 22H2. If you are interested in moving to Windows 11, version 22H2, open Windows Update settings and select Check for updates. If your device is ready, you will see the option to Download and install.

Microsoft says the matter is being investigated and at the moment, there is no word on a fix.