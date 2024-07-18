Microsoft: Windows 11 non-Admin Group policy/ CSP policy conflict affecting Photos now fixed

Almost exactly a month ago, Microsoft confirmed an issue with the Windows 11 Photos app wherein the application would fail to start due to a conflict with a non-admin-based group policy or CSP (configuration service provider) policy.

On its Windows health dashboard website, Microsoft explained how the issue popped up after a recent update to the Photos app, which now fails when the BlockNonAdminUserInstall CSP policy or the equivalent Group Policy is enabled. However, the good news is that this did not seem to affect home users.

The tech giant explained:

If your device has updated the Microsoft Photos app from the Windows store on or after June 4, 2024 (version 2024.11050.29009.0 and above), you might face issues starting the application. On launching the app, it might display a spinning circle, after which it might disappear. If you have the Procmon monitoring tool installed in your device, this error might display as Access Denied error on Process Exit (‘Exit Status: -2147024891’). This issue is most likely to occur if you have enabled either the Prevent non-admin users from installing packaged Windows apps policy or its Configuration Service provider (CSP) equivalent policy, BlockNonAdminUserInstall. Users with Windows Home edition are unlikely to experience this issue, as the policies which may cause this issue to happen are less likely to be applied in home environments.

In the meantime, Microsoft also provided a detailed workaround for IT and system admins that involved a few steps.

Today, Microsoft has confirmed that the issue has been fixed with a new Photos app update:

Resolution: This issue was resolved by Photos app version 2024.11070.15005.0 and newer, released to the Microsoft Store on July 17, 2024. Windows devices will automatically download the updated Photos application over the following weeks without user or admin interaction. You can also download the latest version of the Photos application immediately either by visiting the Microsoft Photos app page or by selecting Get updates option from the Microsoft Store.

You may find more details about the problem here on Microsoft's official Windows health dashboard website.