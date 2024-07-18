Microsoft releases Edge 128.0.2708.0 with shutdown improvements and more

This week's feature update in the Edge Insider program is now available in the Dev Channel under version 128.0.2708.0. It adds improvements to the Super Drag and Drop feature and implements a way to close the browser if it gets stuck during the shutdown process. As usual, there are also bug fixes, minor changes, and more.

Here are the release notes for Edge 128.0.2708.0:

Added Features: Added a toast view for Super Drag and Drop feature to solve over triggering problem.

Implemented logic to terminate a browser process stuck in shutdown. Improved Reliability: Resolved an issue causing the browser to crash when toggling dark mode while using the picture-in-picture feature.

Fixed a browser narrator crash after the selection of a suggestion.

Resolved a browser crash related to auto grouping on Android.

Resolved a crash occurring after navigating specific webpages in the browser.

Resolved a crash observed during browser shutdown.

Resolved an issue causing the browser to crash when clicking on 'Settings & More' button on Xbox. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where, upon invoking the 'split screen' button, keyboard focus did not move inside the 'split screen' section, preventing navigation to other screens using the F6 key.

Fixed an issue where keyboard input prevented editing (adding squares, text, etc.) to the captured screenshot.

Fixed an issue where the Vertical tabs toggle button was not showing properly in Tab actions menu.

Resolved an issue where empty group names were inconsistently labeled in the Recently Closed Hub.

Addressed an issue where pressing the 'Enter' key did not work when renaming the first half of a favorite's name. Android: Fixed an issue where the icons and names for top sites were not displayed correctly on Android.

Resolved a problem where the browser would open duplicate tabs when clicking links from other apps in Shared Device Mode. iOS: Addressed an issue where the keyboard remained active in a pop-up state and could not be deactivated when editing top sites.

Fixed an issue where the edit bar would unexpectedly move up and down while performing a long press on top sites to activate edit mode for renaming.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website. It is available on Windows 10, 11, macOS, Linux, and Android.