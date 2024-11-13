Microsoft recommends installing KB5046617 to fix Windows 11 24H2 Task Manager

Today is the second Tuesday of the month, and Microsoft has released its Patch Tuesday update. On the Windows 10 side we have KB5046613, KB5046615, KB5046612, KB5046665, and the Windows 11 side we have KB5046617, KB5046633.

The Windows 11 update resolves a weird Task Manager bug that would incorrectly show the number of background processes and Windows processes count as zero. The issue would be present when using the Group by Type option in the Processes tab. This can certainly be annoying and inconvenient, considering that Task Manager is an important basic monitoring tool on Windows, and even Microsoft understands that.

It explained:

After installing the October 2024 non-security preview update (KB5044384), users will encounter an issue where Apps, Background Processes, and Windows Processes in Task Manager display a count of zero, despite having active applications running. This issue appears specifically on the Processes page when the "Group by Type" view is enabled.

The tech giant has confirmed that the issue has been resolved with the latest Patch Tuesday updates. As such, if you extensively used the Task Manager for monitoring and tracking processes, you should install the update. Microsoft also recommends that affected users download and install the update. It writes:

Resolution: This issue was resolved by Windows updates released November 12, 2024 (KB5046617), and later. We recommend you install the latest security update for your device as it contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one.

You can find the issue here on Microsoft's official Windows health dashboard website.