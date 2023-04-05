More than 250 Apple suppliers increase renewable energy usage, on track for 2030 goal

Apple has announced that its manufacturing suppliers around the world now support over 13.7 gigawatts of renewable electricity, an increase of 30% compared to last year. The company wants its partners to use 100% renewable energy by 2030 for all Apple production, throughout the supply chain. Apple said it’s on track to meet its 2030 goal which will give it some serious green credentials.

Providing commentary, Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said:

“At Apple, we’re carbon neutral for our own operations and innovating every day to go even further in the urgent work to address climate change. With partners around the world, we’re adding even more renewable energy to power our global supply chain and investing in next-generation green technologies. The scale of this challenge is immense — but so is our determination to meet it.”

While some companies are still making progress toward fully using renewables for their Apple interactions, some of them have already achieved the 2030 goal. Apple said that Bemis Associates has already achieved 100% renewable electricity and Coherent Corporation is nearing the goal. In Europe, Viscom AG, Victrex and VARTA Microbattery GmbH are also using 100% renewable electricity for their work with Apple.

To help support the transition, Apple has made a $4.7 billion Green Bonds commitment to help fund clean energy projects. So far it says that it has allocated $700 million from the proceeds of the 2019 Green Bond to support 59 projects in Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea.