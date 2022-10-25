Apple calls on its global supply chain partners to decarbonize by 2030

Apple is calling on its global supply chain partners to decarbonize their operations by 2030 to help slow down global warming. The company said it will be evaluating the work of its partners in their efforts to decarbonize on an annual basis. Apple will require its partners to annually report on their progress, with an emphasis on Scope 1 (direct emissions) and Scope 2 (indirect emissions from purchased energy) emissions.

Apple itself has been carbon-neutral in its global corporate operations since 2020, but its supply chain partners play a huge part in creating products like iPhones and their operations aren’t carbon-neutral yet. The iPhone maker, with its announcement, is keen to change this situation within the next eight years.

Commenting on the plans, Apple CEO Tim Cook said:

“Fighting climate change remains one of Apple’s most urgent priorities, and moments like this put action to those words. We’re looking forward to continued partnership with our suppliers to make Apple’s supply chain carbon neutral by 2030. Climate action at Apple doesn’t stop at our doors, and in this work, we’re determined to be a ripple in the pond that creates a bigger change.”

Apple says that more than 70% of its suppliers have committed to using clean power for their Apple-related production. Major partners such as Corning Incorporated, Nitto Denko Corporation, SK hynix, STMicroelectronics, TSMC, and Yuto have all committed to using renewable energy for the production of Apple products.

Source: Apple