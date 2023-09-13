Sony is reportedly bringing Horizon Forbidden West to PC very soon

Sony is no longer a stranger to PC releases. The studio has already brought over many of its most popular PlayStation exclusives over to the platform in recent years, including Spider-Man, The Last of Us, God of War, and many others. Its most recent port was for the PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which hopped over to PC back in July. Now, according to a leak, Sony is planning on another big release soon: Horizon Forbidden West.

The report comes from reliable leaker and data miner Billbil-kun, who states that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will be the next port that Sony is planning on releasing on PC. The open world action RPG first released on PlayStation 4 and 5 in February 2022, and later received the Burning Shores expansion in 2023.

Reports of an upcoming Complete Edition of the game, that would include the base experience and the expansion, first surfaced earlier this week. The Singapore ratings board spilled the beans with a listing (which has now been pulled) for this brand-new bundled edition. While many suspected this would only be a PlayStation release, this listing lacked any platform details.

If Billbil-kun's sources are correct though, the Complete Edition will arrive on both PlayStation 5 and PC as a simultaneous release, a first for Sony in its porting ventures. For example, The Last of Us Part I remake was announced for PlayStation and PC together, but the latter version launched months after the former.

The report states Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition for PS5 and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) will release within the next 30 days, with an announcement dropping soon. As usual though, take rumors with a grain of salt until Sony or developer Guerrilla Games announces any official plans to bring the game to a new platform.