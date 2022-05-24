Motorola teases upcoming smartphone with 200MP camera

It seems that phones with outlandish camera specifications are all the rage again. Yesterday, Xiaomi and Leica announced that they are jointly building the next "imaging flagship" phone - likely the Xiaomi 12 Ultra - that will purportedly offer results similar to a DSLR. And today, Motorola has posted a teaser saying that one of its upcoming smartphones will feature a 200MP camera.

Motorola and one of its personnel have posted two teasers on Chinese microblogging website Sina Weibo.

The first teaser from Lenovo's General Manager who has hinted at a foldable phone featuring a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor as its compute powerhouse. Rumors point to this being the long-awaited Razr 3. While the company hasn't confirmed it yet, we could see this foldable launch within the next couple of months.

Meanwhile, the other teaser comes from one of the brand's official accounts and confirms a 200MP camera. This handset will land in July. If reports are to be believed, this will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset as well, along with a 6.67" OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 125W fast charging.

