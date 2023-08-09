The new Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola will soon support Microsoft's Windows 365

Recently, Motorola launched the Lenovo ThinkPhone. The $700 unlocked Android smartphone is made with business users in mind. Among other things, the device makes it easy to stream apps to a PC, along with being able to see things like notifications, calls, and more on your PC as well.

Today, Motorola is announcing some features that are coming soon for ThinkPhone owners that will make it an even more useful feature for employees who need a Windows experience on the go. One of those features will allow the ThinkPhone to access Microsoft's Windows 365 Cloud PC service.

Motorola's blog states:

Customers can access the power of ThinkPhone by combining it with any Lenovo monitor, including the ThinkVision P27h-30 monitor featuring a 27-inch QHD display, and Bluetooth accessories such as the Lenovo Professional Wireless Rechargeable Combo Keyboard and Mouse, and Lenovo Go Wireless ANC Headset, for a complete Windows PC experience with all their personalized apps, content, and settings, wherever they are.

In addition, Motorola is expanding the use of the ThinkPhone's Red Key. It can soon be used to access Microsoft's Walkie Talkie app in Teams. The blog states:

By quickly programming the Red Key to invoke Walkie Talkie mode, users will have instant push-to-talk (PTT) communication capabilities. Working out of the box, this feature perfectly integrates the Red Key with the Walkie Talkie app in Microsoft Teams, making it easy to instantly communicate with specific teams or departments at once using Teams Channels.

Both of these features will be available to ThinkPhone owners in the coming weeks.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola (yes, that is its full name) has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Inside it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 50MP main camera, a 5,000mAH battery, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

