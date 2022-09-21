Mozilla Firefox 105 now out with performance boosts for Windows and Linux

A few weeks ago, we saw the release of both Google Chrome 105 and Microsoft Edge 105, and now, we have the same version number being made available for Mozilla Firefox. Firefox 104 last month brought support for subtitles in Disney+ Picture-in-Picture and improvements to snapping behaviors. Firefox 105 seems to be more focused on performance and accessibility enhancements.

Here's what's new in Firefox 105:

Added an option to print only the current page from the print preview dialog.

Firefox now supports partitioned service workers in third-party contexts. You can register service workers in a third-party iframe and it will be partitioned under the top-level domain.

Swipe to navigate (two fingers on a touchpad swiped left or right to perform history back or forward) on Windows is now enabled.

Firefox is now compliant with the User Timing L3 specification, which adds additional optional arguments to the performance.mark and performance.measure methods to provide custom start times, end times, duration, and attached details.

Searching in large lists for individual items is now 2x faster. This performance enhancement replaces array.includes and array.indexOf with an optimized SIMD version.

In terms of fixes, Mozilla has significantly improved performance on Windows due by making changes to the way that Firefox handles low-memory situations. Linux customers will experience similar benefits as Firefox will now be less likely to run out of memory. Meanwhile, macOS touchpad scrolling has been made more accessible by "reducing unintended diagonal scrolling opposite of the intended scroll axis".

In terms of security fixes, Firefox 105 patches four high, two moderate, and two low severity security vulnerabilities. You can find out more details here.

The Firefox Enterprise release notes don't seem to have been made available yet, but developers can find out the nitty-gritty details of changes to web APIs right here.

You can find download links for Firefox version 105 here. To update Firefox, just open the hamburger menu and navigate to Help > About Firefox. It should automatically start looking for and downloading the update on Windows and macOS. If you are on Linux, then you’ll have to wait for the update to be made available through your update manager.