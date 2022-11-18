Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker arrives on Xbox's Free Play Days with 90% discount

Microsoft has announced the latest titles as part of this weekend’s Free Play Days on Xbox. The games this week are NBA 2K23, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Deep Rock Galactic. They’re available to play for free for subscribers of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday.

To download of these games, head to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console. From there, go to the Gold member area, find the Free Play Days collection, and download any of the games you want to play.

If you decide you like any of the games, you can buy them with big discounts, they are as follows:

If you just decide to play during the free period, any achievements or increments to your Gamerscore will remain on your account. This will save you having to re-earn them in the future if you buy any of the games.