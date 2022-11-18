Microsoft releases OOB Windows update to fix Domain Controller Kerberos authentication issue

A lot of Windows bugs have been reported in the past couple of weeks alone. This includes an audio sync blocking issue and gaming performance deterioration for Windows 11 version 22H2, Direct Access problems, and Taskbar annoyances in Windows 10. Another issue that was acknowledged by Microsoft a few days ago relates to sign-in issues on Windows Servers with the Domain Controller role. The good news is that Microsoft has now resolved this problem.

The issue in question was caused by this month's Patch Tuesday update, and it led to failures with Kerberos authentications when performing numerous activities, such as domain user sign-in, Remote Desktop connection failures for domain users, and printing that may require domain user authentication.

In an update on its Windows health dashboard, Microsoft has announced that it is releasing out-of-band (OOB) updates that need to be installed on all DCs in your environment. The company has cautioned that no other changes are required on client or server devices, so if you made any to work around the issue yourself, you can safely remove them.

It is important to understand that this latest patch is not delivered via Windows Update. Customers need to manually search for specific KB numbers in the Microsoft Update Catalog in order to download and install the updates. The KB numbers for server SKUs are listed below:

Cumulative updates ​ Windows Server 2022: KB5021656 ​Windows Server 2019: KB5021655 ​Windows Server 2016: KB5021654

Standalone Updates Windows Server 2012 R2: KB5021653 Windows Server 2012: KB5021652 Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1: This update is not yet available. Please check here in the coming week for more information. Windows Server 2008 SP2: KB5021657



Depending upon what release cadence its customers have opted for, Microsoft has also published the following guidance:

If you are using security only updates for these versions of Windows Server, you only need to install these standalone updates for the month of November 2022. Security only updates are not cumulative, and you will also need to install all previous Security only updates to be fully up to date. Monthly rollup updates are cumulative and include security and all quality updates. If you are using Monthly rollup updates, you will need to install both the standalone updates listed above to resolve this issue, and install the Monthly rollups released November 8, 2022 to receive the quality updates for November 2022. If you have already installed updates released November 8, 2022, you do not need to uninstall the affected updates before installing any later updates including the updates listed above.

The update affects pretty much all server and client versions of Windows, so it's good to see Microsoft releasing OOB updates for critical issues such as these instead of waiting for next month's Patch Tuesday cycle to kick off.