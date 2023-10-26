Deep Rock Galactic, MLB The Show 23, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Free Play Days has returned right on schedule with a host of fresh games to try for Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. This weekend, one of the free event titles is actually available to all Xbox players without needing any subscriptions.



The latest Xbox Free Play Days offers are for Deep Rock Galactic, MLB The Show 23, Meet Your Maker, and Fallout 76.

Deep Rock Galactic (Rock and Stone!) offers a cooperative shooting and mining experience as you and your friends take the roles of some highly advanced dwarves in space.

MLB The Show 23 from Sony San Diego Studio is up for sports fans, with this baseball latest entry available to try over the weekend. Next arrives Meet Your Maker, a creative multiplayer game where players make up fortresses with deadly traps and mazes, while inviting others to try and beat these creations in raids.

Lastly, Fallout 76 is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a weeklong free event. This is the title without any subscription restrictions, meaning all Xbox players can jump into Appalachia and check out the post-apocalyptic multiplayer world from Bethesda. Head here to get more details on the celebrations and the goodies being given out.

While not a part of Free Play Days, don't forget that the upcoming arena shooter with destructible environments, The Finals, is having an open beta session starting later today too.

For those looking to pick up the Free Play Days games outright on the cheap, the titles in this weekend's promotion have discounts attached to them too:

Meet Your Maker - $19.49 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

MLB The Show 23 - $8.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Fallout 76 - $7.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

This Free Play Days event will come to an end on Sunday, October 29 at 11:59pm PT. Aside from the special Fallout 76 weeklong offer, keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to these listed games.