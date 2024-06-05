Netflix announces 14 new video games are coming soon

Netflix has dropped a new list of video games that will soon make their way to the streaming platform. These upcoming titles will join existing games users can play in the Netflix app on Android and iOS devices without ads or in-app purchases.

These upcoming Netflix games include titles around popular TV series and franchises such as Emily in Paris, Too Hot To Handle, Lord of the Rings, Perfect Match, and more. Here are the 14 new video games Netflix will add over the coming weeks:

Netflix Stories: Perfect Match (June 6)

The Case of the Golden Idol (June 11)

Hearts (June 18)

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit (June 25)

Too Hot to Handle 3 (July 23)

The Dragon Prince: Xadia (July 30)

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure (Summer 2024)

Don’t Starve Together

Harmonium: The Musical

Lab Rat

Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris

Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset

Rotwood

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings™ Game

"Netflix is all about choice, and just like our members might watch an award-winning film one day and a whole season of a reality show the next, we’re building a games portfolio meant to offer something to every one of our members, no matter your taste or mood," the company said in a blog post.

Interactive fiction titles based on series and films such as Emily in Paris, Perfect Match, and Selling Sunset are part of the Netflix Reality Universe. Netflix said that users need to pre-register Too Hot to Handle 3 on the App Store to be first to play the game.

The streaming giant, which now has over 270 million paid subscribers, launched its gaming platform in November 2021. Since then it has added over 100 gaming titles users can play as part of their Netflix subscription and acquired multiple studios such as Next Games and Boss Fight.

Last month, the streaming giant expanded its gaming catalog to include Sonic Mania Plus, Katana Zero, Braid, and more. However, it was reported earlier this year that Netflix has plans to charge extra for some games and bring ads.