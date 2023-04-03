New Friends & Community Updates channel arrives for some Xbox Insiders

Microsoft has launched the new Friends & Community Updates channel for gamers on the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings. The company said the new channel can be found on the Xbox’s Home screen. From the hub, you’ll be able to see achievements, game clips, screenshots and text posts from friends, official clubs, and games that you follow.

The Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings are invite-only and reserved for Microsoft’s most avid Xbox Insiders. With that said, the company is planning to continue updating the Friends & Community Updates channel and will make it available on the less exclusive Xbox Insider rings.

The updated Friends & Community Update hub is a part of the new Xbox Home UI that the company has said will come out this year. It has been testing the new interface with Insiders since September. It will deliver a "Jump back in" row with quick access to recently used games and apps, easy access to the system apps, and a consistent design to make the experience familiar for users.

If you want to experiment a bit a become an Xbox Insider, you should install the Xbox Insider Hub app on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and join one of the available preview rings. You’ll need to work your way up to the two Alpha rings, though.