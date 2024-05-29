PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Slim is now available for $399

If you want to expand your gaming experience and play some of Sony's exclusive PlayStation titles that are not available on other platforms, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Slim is a perfect choice, considering it is now available on Amazon at a new all-time low price. You can get this console for just $399 and save $50 for an extra controller, a game, a PlayStation Plus subscription, or something else.
The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition comes with a controller and an 825GB internal SSD, which you can expand with an extra PCIe Gen 4 drive. Like the Xbox Series X, it supports modern gaming tech, such as ray tracing, 4K resolution, up to 120Hz, backward compatibility with PlayStation 4 games, and more. Just keep in mind that the console does not have an optical disk drive, so you will have to purchase digital copies of your games from the PlayStation Store or buy an external disk drive.
The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Slim usually costs $449, and in current generations, discounts like today's one are quite rare. Therefore, do not miss your chance to try some Japanese console gaming.
- Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Slim - $399 | 11% off on Amazon
Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days and more:
- Get the first 30 days of Amazon Prime for free
- Get Prime Access at 50% off (SNAP, Medicaid, government assistance) for $6.99/month
- Get 50% off Amazon Prime for Students
- Audible Plus free for 30 days - Plus Catalog, Podcasts, Audiobooks & more, then $7.99/month
- Gift Audible to someone (choose between 1 month, 3 months, 6 months or a year)
- Kindle Unlimited $0.00 for 30 days or $4.99 for 2 months
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
1 Comment - Add comment