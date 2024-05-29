Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Slim is now available for $399

Neowin · with 1 comment

PlayStation 5 Slim

If you want to expand your gaming experience and play some of Sony's exclusive PlayStation titles that are not available on other platforms, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Slim is a perfect choice, considering it is now available on Amazon at a new all-time low price. You can get this console for just $399 and save $50 for an extra controller, a game, a PlayStation Plus subscription, or something else.

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition comes with a controller and an 825GB internal SSD, which you can expand with an extra PCIe Gen 4 drive. Like the Xbox Series X, it supports modern gaming tech, such as ray tracing, 4K resolution, up to 120Hz, backward compatibility with PlayStation 4 games, and more. Just keep in mind that the console does not have an optical disk drive, so you will have to purchase digital copies of your games from the PlayStation Store or buy an external disk drive.

PlayStation 5 Slim

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Slim usually costs $449, and in current generations, discounts like today's one are quite rare. Therefore, do not miss your chance to try some Japanese console gaming.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days and more:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

