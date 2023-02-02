New Realme GT Neo 5 teasers show off the phone's rear LED RGB lighting

Realme is about to launch its next major smartphone, the Realme GT Neo 5, in China on February 9. However, the company is already teasing the launch on its Weibo account (via Pocket-lint). The account has been publishing both images and teaser videos, and it looks like the phone will have some LED lighting in the back, surrounding a logo for its Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

However, Realme shows in the teaser images that the LED lighting will also have RGB support. That means users may likely be able to customize the light from the phone with millions of different color choices. Presumably, the customization will come from a special smartphone app. The back of the Realme GT Neo 5 will have what looks like a purple color in two different shades as well.

While Realme has yet to confirm any hardware details on the phone before the official reveal, internet leaker Abhishek Yadav posted what he claims are the phone's specs on his Twitter account. He claims, among other things, that the phone will have a 6.74-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Inside there's supposed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. He says it will have a 50MP main rear camera and a 240w charger in the box, which we would imagine will charge up the phone's 4,000mAh battery very quickly. His specs also show the phone may also come in a 5,000mAh battery version with a 100w charger.

There's no word on pricing yet, and it's very unlikely that the phone will be available in the US, however, it's always interesting to see the kinds of smartphones with advanced features that will be available in other parts of the world.

Source: Realme on Weibo via Pocket-Lint