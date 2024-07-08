Asus is testing Windows Dynamic Lighting RGB support for its motherboards

In July 2023, Microsoft started supporting Windows Dynamic Lighting features in Windows 11 Insider preview builds. The company officially added the feature in a Windows 11 update in September 2023. It allows Windows 11 itself to control the RGB lighting features in PC hardware parts and products without the need to download a separate third-party app.

The feature is currently supported for a number of Razer products, along with some devices from HyperX, Logitech, and MSI. In December, ASRock became the first company to add Windows 11 Dynamic Lighting to its motherboard products.

Now Asus has quietly started public testing of its Intel and AMD-based motherboard with the Windows Dynamic Testing feature. As reported on The Verge, Asus has released beta BIOS software on its official forms for its AMD 600 and Intel 700 motherboard PC parts.

Because these are beta releases, owners of supported Asus motherboards should proceed with caution before downloading and installing these BIOS updates. However, if you are willing to take the rest with beta-branded software, this release should allow you to go into the Settings section of Windows 11 and then customize the colors, animations, and brightness of the RGB lighting in the Asus motherboards.

There's no word yet on when Asus plans to make this Windows Dynamic Lighting support generally available for its motherboards. You can learn more about Microsoft's Dynamic Lighting features and how to use them for Windows 11 on this company support page.

In the meantime, we are waiting to see what will be added in the next Windows 10 and 11 Insider preview builds. Microsoft decided to not release any Insider builds last week due mainly to the US Independence Day holiday time period. We should also get the regular monthly Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10 and 11 this Tuesday, July 9.