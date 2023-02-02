LibreOffice 7.5 launches with better dark mode support and much more

The team at the Document Foundation has just launched LibreOffice 7.5. The free-to-use productivity software suite has a number of new features and improvements. They include better support for dark mode, more colorful application and MIME-type icons, and a lot more.
You can check out the major additions and improvements below:
GENERAL
- Major improvements to dark mode support
- New application and MIME-type icons, more colorful and vibrant
- The Start Centre can filter documents by type
- An improved version of the Single Toolbar UI has been implemented
- PDF Export improved with several fixes, and new options and features
- Support for font embedding on macOS
- Improvements to the Font Features dialog with several new options
- Addition of a zoom slider at the bottom right of the macro editor
WRITER
- Bookmarks have been significantly improved, and are also much more visible
- Objects can be marked as decorative, for better accessibility
- New types added to content controls, which also improve the quality of PDF forms
- A new automatic accessibility checker option has been added to the Tools menu
- Initial machine translation is available, based on DeepL translate APIs
- Several spell checking improvements
CALC
- Data tables are now supported in charts
- The Function Wizard now lets you search by descriptions
- “Spell out” number formats have been added
- Conditional formatting conditions are now case insensitive
- Correct behavior when entering numbers with a single prefix quote (‘)
IMPRESS & DRAW
- New set of default table styles, and creation of table styles
- Table styles can be customized, saved as master elements and exported
- Objects can be drag-and-dropped in the navigator
- It is now possible to crop inserted videos in the slide and still play them
- The presenter console can also run as a normal window instead of fullscreen
As usual with a new and major version release, the Document Foundation says that LibreOffice 7.5 includes many improvements designed to help users share documents with Microsoft Office, or if they want to switch over from MS Office.
You can download LibreOffice 7.5 now for Windows, MacOS, and Linux. The team does now charge a $9 fee if you download the suite from the Mac App Store, but Mac users can still download it for free from the LibreOffice website.
