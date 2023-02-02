LibreOffice 7.5 launches with better dark mode support and much more

The team at the Document Foundation has just launched LibreOffice 7.5. The free-to-use productivity software suite has a number of new features and improvements. They include better support for dark mode, more colorful application and MIME-type icons, and a lot more.

You can check out the major additions and improvements below:

GENERAL Major improvements to dark mode support

New application and MIME-type icons, more colorful and vibrant

The Start Centre can filter documents by type

An improved version of the Single Toolbar UI has been implemented

PDF Export improved with several fixes, and new options and features

Support for font embedding on macOS

Improvements to the Font Features dialog with several new options

Addition of a zoom slider at the bottom right of the macro editor WRITER Bookmarks have been significantly improved, and are also much more visible

Objects can be marked as decorative, for better accessibility

New types added to content controls, which also improve the quality of PDF forms

A new automatic accessibility checker option has been added to the Tools menu

Initial machine translation is available, based on DeepL translate APIs

Several spell checking improvements CALC Data tables are now supported in charts

The Function Wizard now lets you search by descriptions

“Spell out” number formats have been added

Conditional formatting conditions are now case insensitive

Correct behavior when entering numbers with a single prefix quote (‘) IMPRESS & DRAW New set of default table styles, and creation of table styles

Table styles can be customized, saved as master elements and exported

Objects can be drag-and-dropped in the navigator

It is now possible to crop inserted videos in the slide and still play them

The presenter console can also run as a normal window instead of fullscreen

As usual with a new and major version release, the Document Foundation says that LibreOffice 7.5 includes many improvements designed to help users share documents with Microsoft Office, or if they want to switch over from MS Office.

You can download LibreOffice 7.5 now for Windows, MacOS, and Linux. The team does now charge a $9 fee if you download the suite from the Mac App Store, but Mac users can still download it for free from the LibreOffice website.