Realme introduces the GT Neo 5, a phone that supports 240W fast charging

Today, Realme introduced the GT Neo 5, a flagship handset that boasts 240W fast charging. According to the brand, this technology can charge the phone's 4,600mAh battery from 0 to 50% in four minutes and to 100% in less than 10 minutes. If you don't want to charge the GT Neo 5 that quickly, there's also a 150W option (still crazy fast) with a 5,000mAh battery.

In comparison, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra supports fast charging up to 45W. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max top out at 27W.

Performance-wise, the GT Neo 5 features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The 240W option packs up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, while the 150W variant has 256GB of onboard storage and is available in either 8, 12, or 16GB of RAM.

The phone also has a 6.74-inch 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1,500Hz touch sampling rate for smooth touch experiences. The display supports 100% DCI-P3 coverage, which should provide great color accuracy, and has a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels.

What's more, the GT Neo 5 has a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 16MP selfie camera. The device even sports an 8-component cooling solution, which includes a vapor chamber and multiple graphite layers for proper heat dissipation. And as expected, the device features an RGB LED lighting on the back, which acts as a notification light and is customizable for different apps.

The Realme GT Neo 5 comes in white, black, and purple, and is now available in China. Prices for the 240W variant are CNY3,199 (~$470) for the 16GB/256GB version and CNY3,499 (~$515) for the 16GB/1TB model. Meanwhile, the 150W variant costs CNY2,499 (~$368) for the 8/256GB option, CNY2,699 (~$400) for 12/256GB, and CNY2,899 (~$427) for 16/256GB edition.