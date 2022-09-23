GTA 6 leaker has been arrested in London following investigation

Following a recent leak of development footage from the next Grand Theft Auto game, titled Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games requested an investigation from the UK's National Crime Agency, which has resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old in London.

The teenager, originally from Oxfordshire, has been detained on suspicion of hacking, and remains in custody at this time.

The footage, since made unavailable due to a copyright claim, was leaked to GTAForums on Sunday which included over 90 gameplay clips of an alleged "testing build," and the data breach was by the same group that recently got access to Uber's systems.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

Rockstar since confirmed that the breach itself did not impact the development of the next installment of the popular series, but release dates and other information such as platform availability, have not been officially announced yet.

The leaks did confirm that there will be two main protagonists, as well as the Vice City setting which was heavily rumoured. Additionally mechanics from Red Dead Redemption 2, and placeholder assets from GTA 5 were seen throughout the footage.

No other details of the investigation into the leaks have been made public at this time.

Source: BBC News