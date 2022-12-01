Statcounter: Windows 10 dips below 70%, Windows 11 continues its slow climb

Statcounter has published its November 2022 report, showing the latest data about operating systems and browsers. According to the findings, in November 2022, Windows 10 dipped below 70% for the first time. Although Microsoft's operating system remains king of the hill, its market share is slowly decreasing as the successor becomes more popular. Statcounter claims Windows 10 now sits at a 69.77% mark, -1.49 point compared with the previous month.

Windows 11 is not breaking any speed records, but it still gains more and more ground, keeping a relatively slow but steady pace. The November 2022 report indicates that Windows 11 is now at 16.12%, a +0.67 change compared to October 2022.

Windows 7 remains the third most popular operating system, with a market share relatively close to Windows 11—approximately 10.24% (+0.62). Microsoft plans to end the Extended Security Updates program for Windows 7 early next year, so expect the OS's market share to go down a little faster. However, many customers will continue using Windows 7, which is why some developers are considering extending their software support.

As for Windows 8.1 and 8, these two operating systems have 2.54% and 0.79% (+0.09 and +0.1). Windows XP, a now eight-year-old OS, still holds strong with a 0.4% market share.

Although Windows has more than 1.5 billion active devices, it is not the most popular operating system. That distinction is held by Android with a 43.37% (-1.13) market share, although Windows is second with 29.24% (-0.93), and iOS is third with 17.25% (-0.32). You can find more information about the latest Statcounter report on the official website.

Disclaimer: Third-party reports are not 100% accurate and always have a margin of error.