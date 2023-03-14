Nvidia 531.29 WHQL driver fixes high CPU bug, confirms Hogwarts Legacy black screen issue

Neowin · with 6 comments

Nvidia Game Ready driver download

It looks like a bad time for both AMD and Nvidia for driver updates, as both of the major GPU vendors are dealing with driver woes. AMD recently confirmed a rare bug that can cause over 50% performance hit, meanwhile Nvidia was forced to issue a special hotfix driver for a high CPU usage situation. Speaking of the high CPU bug, Nvidia has today bundled the fix into its GeForce Game Ready WHQL-certified driver so that it will now roll out to all users.

Aside from that, the new driver, version 531.29, also brings DLSS 3 technology to Atomic Heart and the closed beta of THE FINALS, and other bug fixes. Nvidia has also confirmed several issues the company is looking into, including one which causes a black screen in Hogwarts Legacy.

The full changelog is given below:

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new titles supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Atomic Heart and the closed Beta of THE FINALS

Fixed Issues in Version 531.29 WHQL

  • Higher CPU usage from NVIDIA Container might be observed after exiting a game [4007208]
  • Stability issues may be observed on certain laptops with GeForce GTX 10/MX250/350 series GPUs [4008527]
  • Adobe application stability issues using 531.18 [4009055][4008751]

Open Issues in Version 531.29 WHQL

  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]
  • [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]
  • [Hogwarts Legacy] Black Screen/Hang on Launch at Shader Compilation Screen using Driver 531.18 [4012825]
    • Workaround: Close and relaunch game.
  • Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945]
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins stability issues using 531.18 [4008770]

You can download the Nvidia GeForce 531.29 WHQL driver at the links below:

Desktop GPUs:

Notebook GPUs:

You can view the release notes for the driver here (PDF).

Report a problem with article
A metaphor showing a person using tweezers to pick up a password from in between binary characters
Next Article

Study: Over 721 million passwords were leaked in 2022
The Nuro vehicle
Previous Article

Ofcom to unlock mmWave bands for new mobile technologies and 5G services

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

6 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement