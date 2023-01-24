Nvidia 528.24 WHQL driver brings support for Forspoken, Dead Space (2023), and more

Nvidia has released its latest Game Ready driver today. The new driver, version 528.24, is as usual WHQL-certified, and it brings support for DLSS 3 on several titles. The driver is also optimized for new releases, which are the Dead Space remake, and Forspoken.

Nvidia writes:

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Hitman 3, and Deliver Us Mars. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports the launch of titles supporting NVIDIA DLSS technology including Dead Space and Forspoken.

The new 528.24 driver also fixes several bugs across Adobe's software suite, as well as in other professional apps like Autodesk alias and Octane:

Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, and Lightroom instability with 528.02 [3940086]

Adobe Photoshop 24.1 application instability with 528.02 when using GeForce Experience [3940488]

[Adobe Premiere Pro] ProRes RAW files appear completely black when previewing [3924753]

Autodesk Alias: Expected transparent window appears opaque [3891620]

OctaneBench 2020 fails intermittently due to render engine failure [3880988]

The company has confirmed several yet-to-be-resolved issues as well:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

[Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]

[Steam version] Forza Horizon 4 may freeze after 15-30 minutes of gameplay [3866530]

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

The Nvidia 528.24 Game Ready driver is now available via the GeForce Experience app. Those who prefer direct downloads can find standalone links below:

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

You can view the release notes for the driver here (PDF).