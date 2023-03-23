NVIDIA 531.41 WHQL driver adds Diablo IV open beta support with DLSS 2 and more

NVIDIA is releasing a new "Game Ready" graphics driver for its supported GeForce GPUs. The new 531.41 WHQL driver includes support for the upcoming open beta of Blizzard's upcoming action-RPG sequel Diablo IV.

As previously revealed, NVIDIA will add DLSS 2 support for the Diablo IV open beta, which begins on Friday and will offer DLSS 3 support for the full game when it launches on June 6.

That's not all this new driver version adds, however. NVIDIA states:

Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS 2 technology include The Last of Us Part I, Smalland: Survive the Wild, and Deceive Inc. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports Resident Evil 4 and the addition of DLSS 3 technology to Forza Horizon 5. Lastly, this Game Ready Driver offers full support for the technology preview of Cyberpunk 2077’s Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode.

The driver also has some bug fixes for various games and other apps:

Adobe application stability issues using 531.18 [4008751] 

Enscape crash at startup with 531.18 [4008190] 

Beamr - Issue with AV1 encoding in PTD=0 mode [3981172] 

Derivative TouchDesigner - NVAR: crash when using multi-person tracking [3808674] 

[Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update [3839021] 

[Portal with RTX] "Background application max frame rate" setting is getting engaged while game is in focus [3897352] 

Disable Horizon Zero Dawn Resizable Bar profile on Intel platforms [3759681]

There are also some known issues with this driver release:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030] 

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260] 

[Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016] 

Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556] 

Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945] 

Assassin’s Creed Origins stability issues using 531.18 [4008770]

You can download the NVIDIA GeForce 531.41 WHQL driver at the links below:

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

You can view the release notes for the driver here (PDF).