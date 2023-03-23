NVIDIA 531.41 WHQL driver adds Diablo IV open beta support with DLSS 2 and more

Neowin · with 1 comment

Nvidia Game Ready driver download

NVIDIA is releasing a new "Game Ready" graphics driver for its supported GeForce GPUs. The new 531.41 WHQL driver includes support for the upcoming open beta of Blizzard's upcoming action-RPG sequel Diablo IV.

As previously revealed, NVIDIA will add DLSS 2 support for the Diablo IV open beta, which begins on Friday and will offer DLSS 3 support for the full game when it launches on June 6.

That's not all this new driver version adds, however. NVIDIA states:

Further support for new titles leveraging DLSS 2 technology include The Last of Us Part I, Smalland: Survive the Wild, and Deceive Inc. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports Resident Evil 4 and the addition of DLSS 3 technology to Forza Horizon 5. Lastly, this Game Ready Driver offers full support for the technology preview of Cyberpunk 2077’s Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode.

The driver also has some bug fixes for various games and other apps:

  • Adobe application stability issues using 531.18 [4008751] 
  • Enscape crash at startup with 531.18 [4008190] 
  • Beamr - Issue with AV1 encoding in PTD=0 mode [3981172] 
  • Derivative TouchDesigner - NVAR: crash when using multi-person tracking [3808674] 
  • [Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update [3839021] 
  • [Portal with RTX] "Background application max frame rate" setting is getting engaged while game is in focus [3897352] 
  • Disable Horizon Zero Dawn Resizable Bar profile on Intel platforms [3759681]

There are also some known issues with this driver release:

  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030] 
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260] 
  • [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]
  • [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016] 
  • Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556] 
  • Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945] 
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins stability issues using 531.18 [4008770]

You can download the NVIDIA GeForce 531.41 WHQL driver at the links below:

Desktop GPUs:

Notebook GPUs:

You can view the release notes for the driver here (PDF).

Report a problem with article
ebook offer
Next Article

Download Teach Yourself VISUALLY Windows 11 ($19 Value) completely FREE
image of hacked linus tech tips youtube channel
Previous Article

The Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel is the latest to be taken over by hackers

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment

Advertisement