Remember dying 3090s? Now Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti cards are bricking in Diablo IV

Diablo IV, which had been hit with multiple delays over the years, finally came out as Open Beta a few days ago. And if you happen to be an RTX 3080 Ti owner who had been eager to try it out, you may need to proceed with caution.

Apparently, according to multiple user reports online, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs are bricking in this game . If you recall, the situation is exactly similar to what happened with the RTX 3090 GPUs in Amazon's New World title. Though EVGA later suggested that very few cards were affected, these types of situations catch GPU owners, as well as vendors off-guard as graphics cards are expected to handle gaming loads like these without any problems.

It seems that the cutscenes are what is causing some of these RTX 3080 Ti cards to die. The affected users speculate that perhaps the uncapped framerate in the cutscenes are what is triggering some of the failure on these cards as the GPUs are being pushed to 100%.

Reddit user mkp0203 says:

While playing Diablo for about 20 minutes, during a cutscene in the chapel, my monitors turned off. Had to restart my PC and motherboard is now posting error code 97. Nothing is working. My GPU is dead. Hope to get some clarity from Blizzard

User "aCatWithaGun" on the Blizzard forum says they were forced to restart their PC as the screen went completely black and wasn't able to function. Another user on the forum, Forbin, says their PC restarted on its own as the card was seemingly overheating. Another user AsaSenpai wasn't as lucky as they claim their system crashed and the RTX 3080 Ti inside had burned.

At the moment, there is no official word from Blizzard or Nvidia or its GPU partner vendors.